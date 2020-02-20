Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body found after suspect arrested

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, who went missing from her Elsies River home almost two weeks ago, was found dead by police late on Wednesday night.

“The parents of Tazne have just been informed of the discovery and they are receiving counselling,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.

An extensive investigation into her disappearance led Western Cape detectives, with crime intelligence, to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where they apprehended a suspect.

The suspect, 54 years old, who, according to witness accounts, was the last person to be seen with the child, was believed to have been hiding in the town. He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, in Cradock, on a charge of kidnapping.

The suspect was later transported to Cape Town.

“Further interviewing of the suspect by detectives led to the gruesome discovery of the body of the child in a storm water pipe outside Worcester” on Wednesday night, said Potelwa, “as pointed out by him”.

He will be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood magistrate’s court on Friday.

“As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out,” Potelwa said.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata, commended the diligence of the detective team involved and search parties.

She acknowledged that while the arrest would not bring back Tazne, the incarceration of the suspect would send a stern warning to would-be perpetrators.

“In a province that is notorious for crimes against women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book to face the full might of the law,” said Lt-Gen Matakata.