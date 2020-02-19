80% of e-hailing services running without licences: Competition Commission

Nearly four out of every five e-hailing operators are working without valid licences.

This is one of the key findings of the Competition Commission, which was on Wednesday releasing its two-part provisional report after its inquiry into the public passenger transport market, and e-hailing and metered taxi services.

The inquiry was set up in 2018 after the commission received a number of complaints about the transport industry.

The commission found that 79% of e-hailing operators were providing a service without valid licences.

“No reliable data is available to quantify the proportion of metered taxis that are operating without valid licences, but submissions received by the commission portray a significant proportion operating without valid licences," the report reveals.

According to the findings, while certain provinces and municipalities had issued moratoriums on operating licences, this had not stopped illegal operations.

“Evidence gathered by the commission indicates that some metered taxi operators opted to join e-hailing and continued to use their existing metered taxi licences. However, other operators provide a service without valid licences," the report notes.

The commission also raised violence within the transport industry as a major concern - and said police should consider forming a specialist unit to deal with it.