SA Statistics Council threatens to resign over funding crunch

PREMIUM

The funding crisis at Stats SA came to a head on Tuesday as the the body charged with advising the government and statistician-general on the production of official figures threatened to resign if the agency does not get more money.



In a statement, Prof David Everatt, the chair of the SA Statistics Council said that Stats SA, which is facing the huge task of handling a national census next year, is “at a tipping point”. ..

