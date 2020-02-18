Discoloured water has KWT residents on full alert
Brown, gritty municipal water coming out of King William’s Town taps for a week was caused by a new chemical being introduced in the treatment plant, according to a Buffalo City Metro helpline.
DispatchLIVE (https://dispatchlive.co.za/) tried hard to get an official explanation from BCM after residents went on the alert for potential health hazards...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.