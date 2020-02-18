Discoloured water has KWT residents on full alert

PREMIUM

Brown, gritty municipal water coming out of King William’s Town taps for a week was caused by a new chemical being introduced in the treatment plant, according to a Buffalo City Metro helpline.



DispatchLIVE (https://dispatchlive.co.za/) tried hard to get an official explanation from BCM after residents went on the alert for potential health hazards...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.