All at sea: why SA sticks with onshore wind farms

PREMIUM

We might all be fumbling about in the dark as rolling blackouts continue to the dog the country, but since the State of the Nation address last week, many are pinning hopes on renewable energy to rekindle the light at the end of the tunnel.



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new phase of both wind and solar plants feeding into the grid through purchase agreements, and this has garnered interest from ordinary South Africans about the nuts and bolts of these types of energy generation and storage...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.