Students shut down NMU

Students at Nelson Mandela University blocked access to the North and South Campus over a myriad of grievances.

Students and staff are encouraged to liaise with their lecturers and line managers, respectively, for alternative learning and work arrangements.

Monday’s action follows a sit-in by students at the NMU main building last week, where they demanded, among other things, student clearance for registration, the NSFAS funding appeal process to be fast-tracked, debt clearance, and accommodation..

A statement released by the university on Monday read: “The university is trying to ascertain the reasons for the blockade and will communicate updates as and when they arise.”

PLEASE NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated that Daso students had shut down the campus. All students are involved in the shutdown