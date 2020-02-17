Busisiwe Mkhwebane clarifies affidavit on state capture inquiry

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied reports that she made a court bid to help draft narrowed terms for the Zondo inquiry into state capture for the remainder of the commission's hearings.

“The truth is that Advocate Mkhwebane did not take the state capture commission to court as implied. She was cited as the second of eight respondents in the application made to the court by Justice [Raymond] Zondo.

“Presumably, she was cited in view of the fact that the commission’s existence and work are borne out of an investigation originating from her office and that, in the State of Capture report, the public protector is tasked with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of remedial action,” spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said.

Mkhwebane said in an affidavit dated February 7 that the state capture inquiry should be extended for a “prescribed minimal period”.