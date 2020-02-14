High road to Hollywood — ‘Ford v Ferrari’ vehicles came from Bay factory

Ford v Ferrari, the acclaimed Hollywood movie about the 1966 Le Mans endurance race car event, has a hot-wire connection to The Friendly City.

All the classic Ford muscle cars that star in the film — including the iconic Ford GT40, Cobra and Daytona Coupe — were manufactured in Port Elizabeth.

The vehicles were built by Hi-Tech Automotive at its Greenbushes factory, founder of the company, Jim Price, confirmed this week.

Price, who started Hi-Tech 30 years ago, said he had received a call in 2019 from his American distributor Superformance to inform him about the upcoming film and that the producers were looking for a very special fleet of cars.

“They needed some to be in the background in the movie and others to be driven off-track by Ken Miles [the British racing car driver played in the film by Christian Bale] and Caroll Shelby [the legendary American car designer and builder played by Matt Damon].

“And then they wanted the three famous GT40s that Miles and his two Ford teammates used to dominate Le Mans, the grand prix of endurance racing, in 1966.

“In the end they used 10-15 of our cars.”