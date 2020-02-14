‘Any day can be your last’: cash-in-transit guard, as heists surge in SA

It’s a thankless job with minimum pay and a high risk of never making it home again.

“Every time you leave the house, there might be a chance that you never return again,” a cash-in-transit guard, who asked to remain anonymous, told TimesLIVE on Friday.

The guard, who works as a third man for one of SA’s cash delivery security companies, said he feared for his life after the recent surge in heists.

“It’s very dangerous, every day at work I look over my shoulders, left and right. We are not safe any more,” the guard said.

There has been at least one heist a day nationally, so far this year, with three reported in Gauteng alone this week.

The latest incident was reported in Spruitview on the East Rand on Thursday, when the N3 highway was brought to a standstill.

The driver of a cash van was shot in the head when a VW Golf 7 and a white BMW forced their vehicle off the road. Security guards were ordered out at gunpoint and robbed of three firearms.

The driver's crew members escaped unharmed. No money was taken and no arrests were made.

Two other incidents were reported earlier in the week, in Kempton Park, the East Rand, and in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.