Three held over suspected life policy insurance hit

Three suspected hitmen have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a plot that saw a Port Elizabeth man killed for what police believe to be a life policy insurance payout.

The arrests come after Lazola Ncame, 42, was gunned down near the Veeplaas Community Hall in Koyana Street on Friday morning.

According to police, detectives spent the weekend investigating the case and discovered the murder plot was a contract-style killing.

Early yesterday morning, the 27-year-old alleged shooter was arrested during a raid at a house in Mbekweni Street in Veeplaas.

“Shortly after the arrest, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Phumlani Street, Veeplaas,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

“The stolen firearm used in the killing was also found hidden inside a plastic packet in a computer hard drive in his bedroom.”

The firearm was loaded and was reported stolen in Port Elizabeth in May.

Within an hour of the initial arrest, a 31-year-old man who allegedly contracted the hitmen and orchestrated the killing was arrested in Lonwabo Street in Veeplaas.

“More arrests are expected and the motive is strongly suspected to be a lump sum life policy payout,” Beetge said.

While none of the three are relatives of Ncame, the plot was believed to have been arranged by a person close to him, Beetge said.

“The probe is still under way and we are looking into who else is involved,” he said.

The men are due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court today on charges including murder and conspiracy, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.