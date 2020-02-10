News

Helen Zille slams load-shedding: the least Eskom can do is apply accurate schedules

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 10 February 2020
Helen Zille has weighed in about load-shedding, taking to social media to complain that Eskom's schedule is not accurate.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Eskom's alleged failure to stick to its load-shedding schedule has the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, up in arms.

At the weekend the power utility continued with stage 2 rotational load-shedding due to unplanned outages and breakdowns that took 11,126 MW off the grid.

Eskom said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months, with critical maintenance required to restore ageing plants.

Criticising Eskom, Zille said the power utility should apply the “philosophy of accurate schedules”.

Zille tweeted: “If we have to put up with the 'philosophy of load-shedding' could Eskom please apply the 'philosophy of accurate schedules'.

“The lights were supposed to come on seven minutes ago.”

As of Monday, load-shedding resumed at stage 1.

According to Eskom, the power cuts are due to a shortage of capacity and the need to replenish emergency supplies.

Eskom reminded South Africans that any additional shifts in the system may require a change in the load-shedding stage.

“We therefore request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period.”

