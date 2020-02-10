Helen Zille slams load-shedding: the least Eskom can do is apply accurate schedules
Eskom's alleged failure to stick to its load-shedding schedule has the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, up in arms.
At the weekend the power utility continued with stage 2 rotational load-shedding due to unplanned outages and breakdowns that took 11,126 MW off the grid.
Eskom said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months, with critical maintenance required to restore ageing plants.
Criticising Eskom, Zille said the power utility should apply the “philosophy of accurate schedules”.
Zille tweeted: “If we have to put up with the 'philosophy of load-shedding' could Eskom please apply the 'philosophy of accurate schedules'.
“The lights were supposed to come on seven minutes ago.”
As of Monday, load-shedding resumed at stage 1.
According to Eskom, the power cuts are due to a shortage of capacity and the need to replenish emergency supplies.
Eskom reminded South Africans that any additional shifts in the system may require a change in the load-shedding stage.
“We therefore request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period.”