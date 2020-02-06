'Ubaba is showing us the middle finger': Twitter responds to Jacob Zuma's rifle picture
Jacob Zuma has Twitter in a frenzy as scores weigh in on a picture he shared on Wednesday evening. It features the former president aiming what appears to be a hunting rifle.
On Tuesday, Zuma was expected to appear before the Pietermaritzburg high court, but his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, presented a “sick note”, saying the former president was unable to attend because he was receiving medical attention, TimesLIVE reported.
Zuma's court appearance was in connection with fraud and corruption charges relating to the controversial arms deal with arms manufacturing company Thales.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) instructed the court to issue a warrant of arrest for Zuma as his “sick note” was deemed unsatisfactory. Judge Dhaya Pillay said the note was inadmissible due to inconsistencies.
The former president's son, Edward Zuma, told eNCA on Thursday that he bought Zuma the rifle and denied that his father was sending a message by posting it.
“That is a hunting rifle which was bought by myself. The picture was taken two years ago.”
These are the views shared on Twitter:
Jacob Zuma's Lawyer: My client Jacob Zuma is very sick to appear in court, he can't even sneeze.— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 5, 2020
Jacob Zuma: ? ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/fk7aqkiKOM
Basically uBaba is a troll. Trolls everyone https://t.co/5LMJjbMO0c— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) February 5, 2020
So ubaba kaDuduzane is showing a middle finger to the courts that you are small boyz you can't do anything to me. Lets watch on the sidelines and see how it will end https://t.co/Q2LDlOy28N— BlackCulture (@BlackCulture_HM) February 5, 2020
Ubaba wethu is giving them chest pains. ????danki baba @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/Ghcv4uwFWx— jack (@unethicalz) February 5, 2020
Ubaba is not bothered by us and our daily noise. ??????? #JacobZuma #ZumaTrial pic.twitter.com/pnNgcOjWLo— Sihle Mavuso (@SANewsBot) February 5, 2020
Just leave uBaba alone ?— Rominho10! (@Romeo_Nqwaba) February 4, 2020
Focus on some important things like load shedding, we are really not copying right now #ZumaTrial pic.twitter.com/gMzpLcRsDk
Amidst a full blown legal and political storm likely to negatively affect his future this man decided to take time to give us a meme. I think im a fan of Jacob Zuma pic.twitter.com/8ewDtTq9YY— ??? (@Malatjie_) February 6, 2020
This is quite a response from Jacob Zuma to the corruption charges against him and the fiasco of his rejected "sick note" in court this week https://t.co/tAWICIUeZ1— Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) February 5, 2020