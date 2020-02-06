'Ubaba is showing us the middle finger': Twitter responds to Jacob Zuma's rifle picture

On Tuesday, Zuma was expected to appear before the Pietermaritzburg high court, but his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, presented a “sick note”, saying the former president was unable to attend because he was receiving medical attention, TimesLIVE reported.

Zuma's court appearance was in connection with fraud and corruption charges relating to the controversial arms deal with arms manufacturing company Thales.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) instructed the court to issue a warrant of arrest for Zuma as his “sick note” was deemed unsatisfactory. Judge Dhaya Pillay said the note was inadmissible due to inconsistencies.

The former president's son, Edward Zuma, told eNCA on Thursday that he bought Zuma the rifle and denied that his father was sending a message by posting it.

“That is a hunting rifle which was bought by myself. The picture was taken two years ago.”

These are the views shared on Twitter: