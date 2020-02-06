Advocate accused of drinking and driving

PREMIUM

A well-known Makhanda advocate, recently shortlisted for a permanent position on the Eastern Cape High Court bench, faces possible prosecution after she was involved in a car crash while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.



According to the police, advocate Margaux Beard, who performed several stints as an acting judge in Makhanda — formerly Grahamstown — between 2016 and 2019, was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol after she crashed into the back of another vehicle...

