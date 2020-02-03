Residents angered by poor service at clinics

PREMIUM

A shortage of staff coupled with alleged incidents of negligence, ill-treatment, and expired medication are among the chief complaints of irate Bay residents who also have to contend with long queues when visiting their local clinic.



Soweto-on-Sea resident Simphiwe Kona is among several residents who raised concerns regarding health care facilities in January...

