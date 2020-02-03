We will take lessons from defeat, says Warriors coach Robin Peterson

PREMIUM

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson is confident his side will bounce back after suffering an opening round defeat to the Cape Cobras in the Momentum One Day Cup on Sunday.



Played in hot and humid conditions at Recreational Ground in Oudtshoorn, the Cobras claimed a 31-run victory via the Duckworth/Lewis method, after a rain delay reduced the match by one over per side. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.