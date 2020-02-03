Fire halts proceedings at Pinetown court

Court proceedings came to a halt at the Pinetown magistrate's court after a fire broke out in the men's toilets on the first floor on Monday.

People were evacuated shortly after 10.30am.

The smell of smoke filtered through the corridors as TimesLIVE proceeded to the source.

A small hole was made in the wall of one of the cubicles and the fire was extinguished by court officials.

Members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue arrived and will conduct a precautionary assessment.