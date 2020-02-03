Dependants can't register as state fails to pay varsity fees

Dependants of military veterans have been blocked from registering at university because of unpaid tuition fees.

At least four dependants who were financially blocked at the University of Johannesburg [UJ] said their futures had been left in limbo.

The students said the department of military veterans had failed to settle their outstanding debts, forcing the university to prevent them from registering.

One of the beneficiaries of the educational funding from the department, Esona-Sipho Joni, 19, said she could not register for the second year of her BA psychology course at UJ.

She has been sitting idle at home and uncertain about her future.

"The department did not pay for my fees last year. As a result, I owe the university about R60,000 and I was financially blocked," she said.

"I notified the department about this and I was told that they would ask the finance department to allow us to register but they have not done that. My main worry is that they did not pay my fees for the whole year and I don't see them paying this year as well."

According to the department's website, there are more than 7,400 military veterans and their dependants who are receiving education support both at tertiary and basic education level.

Another student, Vuyolwethu Kwatsha, 25, said she owed UJ R35,000 as her fees were not paid last year.

"Last year I was forced to change a course and study sports management because my registration was paid late," Kwatsha said.