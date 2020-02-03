Lazy Kings let tackles slip, captain Du Toit says

Laziness in executing tackles proved costly for the Southern Kings when they crashed to a heavy 45-0 defeat against the Cheetahs, Kings captain Jacques du Toit said.



After a narrow 31-30 defeat against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth, hopes had been high the Kings could snap an eight-match Guinness PRO14 losing streak against the Free Staters in Bloemfontein...

