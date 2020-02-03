Castration of rapists no solution to scourge
Experts agree chemical castration on men found guilty of rape will not be a solution to address the scourge of rape in the country.
This follows a call by ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini for harsher punishment for those found guilty of rape, which she said should include chemical castration...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.