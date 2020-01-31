Reward to find killers of Cape Town struggle activist increased to R100k

Western Cape police are offering a R100,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of struggle activist Rosalie Bloch‚ 84‚ and her partner Aubrey Jackson‚ 96.

They were tied up and murdered in their Cape Town home on May 5 2018 during a house robbery, said Col Andrè Traut. Last March, police offered a R60,000 reward in their hunt for the killers.

Bloch was an active member of the Black Sash, the Women’s Peace Movement and the Detainees Parents Support Committee in the 1970s and 1980s.

At a memorial service for the couple at the Baxter Theatre in Rondebosch in 2018, her son, Shaun, said she had offered a refuge for his brother Graeme and sister-in-law Cheryl Carolus during the apartheid era.

Another brother, Lance, told mourners: “I want to speak to the ones who did it. It was in the same living room that was also the home for UDF [United Democratic Front] activists that my mother was killed. They walked past the same dining room table around which we, as a family, came together, and killed Aubrey.”