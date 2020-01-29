Teenager found stabbed in chest metres from home

A teenage boy was found only metres from his shack in Khozi Street, on the outskirts of Despatch, after being stabbed during the early hours of Wednesday.

Brian Witbooi, 17, died on arriving at hospital after being found by his brother shortly before 1am.

Police said the motive was being investigated, adding that Witbooi did not have his cellphone or wallet on him at the time of the stabbing.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Witbooi had been stabbed once in the chest and was found lying near his shack in the Khayamandi informal settlement.

“His 19-year-old brother heard someone moaning close to the house and went to investigate.

“He found his brother [Witbooi] in the street with a single stab wound to the chest,” she said.

“Witbooi was rushed to hospital by private car but died when arriving at the hospital.”

Swart said Witbooi had left the house at 11pm without telling anyone where he was going.

“At this stage we are looking at all possibilities, but it appears his wallet and cellphone were not on him at the time of the incident.

“Currently the motive is unknown,” she said.

Swart urged anyone with information about the murder to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Janse van Rensburg, on 082-897-3060.