Mboweni wants your 'scientific ideas' on how to improve the economy — here’s a selection of responses
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has asked South Africans to send him their “scientific ideas” on how to improve the country's ailing economy.
This after he expressed dismay about SA's economy earlier this month and called for the country to rid itself of “structural reforms inertia”.
Mboweni said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time” or else it would be “game over”.
“Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have not been conformists but contrarians. I am on the faction of contrarians.
“If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are downgraded to junk status.”
Mboweni is set to deliver the country's budget vote on February 26 after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on February 13.
On Twitter on Tuesday, Mboweni said the country was in need of “scientific ideas” on how the government could do things differently to get onto a “higher real” Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth trajectory.
“I suppose that my request from you all are scientific ideas on how we can do things differently to get unto a higher real GDP growth trajectory.
“Our country is in need of that. Not slogans! ttmboweni1@gmail.com. How to engender more jobs. Good talking.”
I suppose that my request from you ALL are scientific ideas on how we can do things differently to get unto a higher real GDP growth trajectory. Our country is in need of that. Not slogans! ttmboweni1@gmail.com. How to engender more jobs. Good talking.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 28, 2020
While many ignored the request to send their ideas via e-mail as stated, social media users said corruption was the main thing the SA government needed to do away with to improve the economy.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top ideas tweeps came up with.
Tourism tariffs are high in South Africa and makes it difficult for locals to support them. There should be different prices for international and domestic customers, that way we are both able to participate in growing the tourism economy.Reduce price for locals!— Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) January 28, 2020