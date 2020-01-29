Mboweni wants your 'scientific ideas' on how to improve the economy — here’s a selection of responses

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has asked South Africans to send him their “scientific ideas” on how to improve the country's ailing economy.

This after he expressed dismay about SA's economy earlier this month and called for the country to rid itself of “structural reforms inertia”.

Mboweni said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time” or else it would be “game over”.

“Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have not been conformists but contrarians. I am on the faction of contrarians.

“If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are downgraded to junk status.”