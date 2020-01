A man allegedly drove his Ford Ranger bakkie over an 18-month-old boy in Kameeldrift, Roodeplaat, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at about 5.30pm.

“It is alleged that the driver of a Ford Ranger, who is one of the tenants at a block of rooms, was entering the yard when he ran over the child.”

The boy was declared dead on the scene.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.