Dora Nginza doctor raises state health-care bar
Post-partum depression, which affects between 15% and 20% of women after childbirth, is a condition that needs to be taken seriously.
Not only does it affect new mothers, it also hinders their ability to care for their infants, placing strain on families. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.