'His feet were swollen, they looked like elephant feet': Ex-cop on apartheid-era torture

A security branch officer employed at the infamous John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg, where political prisoners died during the apartheid era, spoke on Monday of the torture and turmoil his colleagues would put detainees through.

Joe Nyampule, a black officer who kept guard and escorted political detainees, told the high court in Johannesburg how detainee Paul Langa had confided in him how white security branch police officers had planned to torture him.

“Langa told me that he is going to be taken for further investigation for three weeks. He said where he was being taken, he was told that he would be forced to keep standing, day and night, for three weeks - and that happened,” said Nyampule.

He said after being away for three weeks, Langa returned in an appalling condition. “His feet were swollen, they looked like elephant feet. His legs were also swollen and I could see that he was tired."

But the torture did not end there. “When he came back, they did not take him back to the cells. They continued to make him stand in the courtyard. They were taking shifts of guarding him while he stood there.”