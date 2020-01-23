Tough journey ahead for Bafana, says Ntseki

Bafana Bafana’s road to qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar would not be easy, coach Molefi Ntseki said.

The national side have been drawn in a tough Group G alongside Ghana‚ Zimbabwe and Ethiopia for a place in Qatar‚ with only the pool winner advancing to the final knockout stage of qualifying.

“Every draw is tough because the expectation is that all the teams that are in the top 40 are all playing to qualify for the World Cup,” Ntseki said.

“So we are fully aware of Ghana and their quality coming into the qualifiers.

“We are fully aware of Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. They have done very well in winning their prelim against Lesotho to be in the top 40.

“All the teams that are in our group we will give them the same respect because they deserve to be at this stage of the qualifiers.

“It will be a tough one but we are hopeful and looking forward to a good start in qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.”

Ghana ended Bafana’s dream before the 2006 World Cup‚ and also beat them 2-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they met in Cape Coast last year.

They will now continue their rivalry in both qualification tournaments in what will be a fascinating 18 months or so against the Black Stars.

“We know what to expect from Ghana and they know what to expect from us.

“They have just appointed new coach, and I think the team will be looking forward to impress the coach, but the most important thing is that we are going to play three matches against Ghana.

“We are left with the Afcon qualifiers and we are going to play two matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

“It will be a very interesting encounter against Ghana.

“The last time they took us to Cape Three Points [in Ghana], which was very difficult for us when it comes to travelling and player recovery.

“This time we will go into this match knowing the conditions even if they take us to any other venue in Ghana, but it will be very interesting.

“If you look at the quality of players that Ghana have and the quality of players that we have, it will be an interesting fixture whenever we have to play Ghana.”