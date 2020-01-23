QwaQwa mom blames municipality for child's drowning while collecting river water

A mother laid bare her anguish and pain after her child drowned while fetching water from a river in QwaQwa, Free State.

Musa Mbele, 8, had gone to the local river with her sister, Moleboheng, 12, to collect water on Saturday.

“If I had the money I would have bought water instead of allowing them to fetch the water. There are usually people by the river, so I didn’t think much about it. Little did I know I would lose my little girl,” said Phindile Mbele.

“It was a normal day for me until some community members came to my house to tell me about the accident. I arrived at the scene and there was a search party under way. After a while, I saw two men coming out of the river carrying my baby.

“My life will never be the same. I’m hurting and I don’t know what to do or say. There was no need for them to die. I blame the municipality. They should have provided us with water.”

She described her child as obedient, kind and loving.