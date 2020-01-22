Old Mutual confident legal challenges won’t derail appointment of new CEO
Old Mutual is confident that any further legal challenges from its ousted CEO Peter Moyo won’t derail its attempts to appoint a new leader and put the eight-month dispute behind it.
“The legal advice that we have and the position that the board is taking consequent to that advice is that there is enough certainty to move forward, so they will start the process,” Iain Williamson, who was appointed to replace Moyo on a temporary basis in May 2019, said in an interview on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.