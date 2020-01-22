City’s electricity losses spiral to R370m
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality lost R370m worth of revenue due to electricity losses in the last financial year.
This is R30m up from the year before, which means the city’s attempts to clamp down on power theft are not yielding results...
