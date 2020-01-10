Probe into Robben Island ferry 'sabotage' as strike continues

Robben Island Museum (RIM) is investigating suspected sabotage of one of its ferries that caused a temporary shutdown of island tour services on Thursday.

The island has been forced to use outsourced vessels to ferry visitors to the world heritage site because of a dispute with members of the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

However, an incident at the museum’s main embarkation point at the V&A Waterfront on Thursday prevented outsourced ferries from docking.

“Unfortunately, there appears to have been possible sabotage with the tampering of one of RIM’s owned vessels that transported staff members from the island at 6.30am to Nelson Mandela Gateway,” island spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said in a statement.

“This prevented outsourced vessels from docking to board the 8am and 9am tours. RIM is not anticipating any further delays for the remainder of the day.