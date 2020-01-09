Hard luck for horn and Viagra smugglers at SA’s airports

PREMIUM

Finding rhino horn, drugs, batches of Viagra, perlemoen and fake clothing inside travellers’ luggage is all in a day’s work for a company doing the screening at the country’s major airports.



In the past six months, Aviation Coordination Services (ACS), operating at nine airports, has confiscated more than 32kg of rhino horns worth R26m – destined for Hong Kong – and more than 60kg of drugs...

