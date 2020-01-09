From bottom of pile to the stars

PREMIUM

He went from bottom of the class in grade 8 and 9 to top pupil in matric and now there simply is no stopping Mandilakhe Gqolana.



Mandilakhe, 18, managed a mere 46% at the end of grade 9 and was threatened with not being allowed into the pure maths and physical sciences stream — something that would have stripped him of his dream of being an astrophysicist...

