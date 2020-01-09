Engineering career beckons for achiever Zimkitha

Mcoseleli Matiwane woke up bright and early on Wednesday morning to collect his daughter’s report at Douglas Mbopa Senior Secondary School in Motherwell Nu 2.

Matiwane said his daughter, Zimkhita, had just arrived home after a trip to Secunda, where she had signed on the dotted line for a scholarship camp she will be attending, hosted by Sasol.

He said his daughter had been doing very well for many years and all her efforts had finally paid off.

“Zimkitha achieved four distinctions,” he said.

“I am so thankful for the role the teachers at Douglas have played in the lives of our children and their constant engagement with the parents.

“I pray they continue to uplift our kids, and motivate them to dream and do good in their school work.”

Zimkitha said she had expected more distinctions, but was happy to settle for four.

“For the rest of my subjects I received a level 6, which is still very good.

“I plan on studying mechanical engineering this year at the University of Stellenbosch.”

Zimkitha said her school always went to career expos at Nelson Mandela University and that was where her interest in engineering had been sparked.

She said that in June 2019 she had applied for a scholarship from Sasol and by September she had received her acceptance letter.

“I am very excited about studying engineering. I’m also looking forward to meeting new people,” she said.

Zimkitha will be leaving for Sekunda again to attend another engineering camp on January 13, in preparation of her first semester.