Trio punished for trying to save lion, cheetah cubs. Appeal judge outraged

Two Free State lion and cheetah breeders, as well as a woman who cared for their sick cubs, have had their criminal convictions overturned, along with tens of thousands of rand in fines.



And the High Court in Bloemfontein has slammed a Free State government department as extremely inefficient, with officials caring more about the letter of the law than the lives of a set of sick animals...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.