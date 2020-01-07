Top IEB matrics hope to study medicine at home or in America

Iviwe Matikinca of St Stithians College, Johannesburg, was among thousands of IEB matriculants who beamed with pride when they received their results on Tuesday.

Matikinca achieved seven distinctions in subjects including mathematics and physical science.

He was in disbelief after receiving his results.

“I don't know how to react, it’s still quite surreal. There’s just a surge of emotions running through me at the moment ... but I am quite pleased.

“I had quite big expectations of myself. I knew I was capable because I had been achieving in grades 10 and 11 ... I worked hard consistently. At times I was unmotivated and quite stressed, but had to keep my eyes on the prize,” he told TimesLIVE.