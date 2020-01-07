Top IEB matrics hope to study medicine at home or in America
Iviwe Matikinca of St Stithians College, Johannesburg, was among thousands of IEB matriculants who beamed with pride when they received their results on Tuesday.
Matikinca achieved seven distinctions in subjects including mathematics and physical science.
He was in disbelief after receiving his results.
“I don't know how to react, it’s still quite surreal. There’s just a surge of emotions running through me at the moment ... but I am quite pleased.
“I had quite big expectations of myself. I knew I was capable because I had been achieving in grades 10 and 11 ... I worked hard consistently. At times I was unmotivated and quite stressed, but had to keep my eyes on the prize,” he told TimesLIVE.
The 18-year-old hopes to be accepted at the US's Columbia or Yale universities at the end of January, where he wants to enrol for biomedical engineering to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a doctor.
Asked what inspired his choice of study, he cited the dire state of health care in SA.
“My mother is a medical doctor, so there was a bit of inspiration there, but at the end of the day, I had the privilege of job shadowing at Baragwanath Hospital and several clinics. That really enforced the dream and idea.
“At first it was quite daunting, shocking and the realisation that the health system in South Africa is lacking. People don’t have proper care. I got to see it all first-hand. It made me realise that doctors have a real influence and can make a real contribution in people’s lives,” he said.
Meanwhile, his classmate, Muhammad Uthman Moola, was on the IEB’s list of outstanding and commendable achievers (achieved within the top 5% of pupils in five subjects and 80% or more for life orientation).
Moola said his results were a dream come true and beyond his expectations.
“It has always been my dream, since grade 8. I strived to achieve nothing less than 95% average. It wasn’t easy at all, it took a lot of hard work, dedication and discipline.”
His lowest mark was 91%.
Moola attributed his success to personal sacrifices, his family’s support and religion.
“I did a whole lot of things. I used to play PlayStation a lot, used my phone a lot too. So I gave both to my parents, who were incredibly supportive, and my religion [Islam] played a huge role in what I accomplished. I prayed a lot,” he told TimesLIVE.
Moola said he had been provisionally accepted to study medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).
Head of St Stithians College David du Toit congratulated the class of 2019.
“These results are the culmination of their schooling journey, in essence the final piece to balance their significant contributions in culture, community engagement, spirituality, sport, outdoor education and leadership. They are well-balanced young men, who are well prepared for the writing of the next chapter of their unique stories,” he said.