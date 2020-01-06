Armed response officer murder suspects to appear in court

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Nitrous armed response officer Roderick Erasmus are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court on Monday.

The men, aged 33 and 38, have been charged with the murder of Erasmus, who was shot dead while responding to a business robbery on December 27 in the Greenbushes area.

It is alleged six people entered a shop in Greenbushes Road and robbed it of cash and cigarettes.

A 50-year-old customer who was in the store at the time was also robbed of his cellphone, wallet and Nissan bakkie.

When Erasmus arrived at the store, he grappled with one of the suspects closest to the door, before shooting at the robbers, who retaliated and allegedly shot him dead.

The suspects face charges including murder, business robbery and hijacking.

They were arrested during the early hours of January 2 after the police received a tip-off.