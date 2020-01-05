News

10,000 litres of home-brewed booze concocted in well-fortified house

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 05 January 2020
Police destroyed 10,000 litres of home-brewed alcohol and fined the property owner R2,000 for trading without a valid liquor licence.
A 68-year-old man was arrested by police in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, for trading without a liquor licence after police discovered 10,000 litres of home-brewed booze.  

Police said they had been tipped off about home-brewed liquor (Mtshovalale) being concocted at a house in Jawa Street.

Some of the booze found on the premises.
“Security around this house is very secure and access proved difficult on several occasions,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

But on Friday a man was spotted walking away from the house. He was stopped and questioned.  

“Police eventually gained access and discovered thousands of litres of home-brewed alcohol and liquor on the premises,” said Naidu.

Ten-thousand litres of booze was destroyed and 237 bottles of alcohol were seized.

“The owner, 68 was issued with a fine of R2,000 for contravening section 19 of the Liquor Act — trading without a valid liquor licence,” she added.

