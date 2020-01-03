Boy, 4, killed by falling jungle gym

Dilapidated playground equipment neglected for years led to the death of a four-year-old boy when the steel frame of a jungle gym collapsed and killed him while he was playing with his siblings and friends.



On December 29 at about 4pm, Lisekhona Bouwer, 4, was playing in the playground not far from his family home in KwaNomzamo township, Riebeek East, when tragedy struck...

