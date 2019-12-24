NMBM residents and holidaymakers urged to use water sparingly

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is appealing to residents and holidaymakers to use water sparingly.

This, as the city's dam levels are sitting at a combined capacity of 33.58%.

The municipality said in a statement that it is experiencing low storage levels in various reservoirs due to reduced production at the Nooitgedagt Water Treatment works.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation requested a reduced supply of 20% to 30% due to a canal failure higher up in the Orange River transfer scheme. "This has caused low levels in the balancing dam that feeds the Nooitgedagt treatment works. "The transfer scheme is expected to be back in operation on Tuesday,December 24," municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said.

Consumers and all holiday visitors are requested to maintain responsible water use by reducing their current consumption during this period as well as throughout the festive season.

The situation will be closely monitored and water tankers will be positioned in areas if needed, he said.