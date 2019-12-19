SA desperately needs ubuntu: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman

SA is in need of ubuntu — and its future depends on giving, sharing and our willingness to embrace a common humanity.

This was the festive season message from Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman on Wednesday.

“South African society is in a downward spiral — emotionally, psychologically and economically. The challenges are overwhelming, the mood depressive and the various interventions less than inspirational,” said Sooliman.

He said South Africans needed to return to belief and faith as a means of solace — and conviction that better times are possible.