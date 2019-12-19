Mongameli Bobani heads back to court

Axed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is expected to hear his fate on Thursday morning with the Port Elizabeth High Court due to rule whether or not he should be reinstated.

Bobani was voted out of office, along with his then acting city manager, Nobuntu Mpongwana, exactly two weeks ago.

They both claim this was done unlawfully.

While acting judge Lisa Ntsepe could order their immediate reinstatement, she could also find that the matter lacks urgency and dismiss the case altogether.