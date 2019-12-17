Intercape bus passengers robbed at gunpoint en route to Zimbabwe

Intercape passengers were stripped of their belongings at gunpoint by a gang of robbers near Kranskop tollgate on the N1 in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday that two men who had pretended to be passengers pointed guns at the bus driver and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

“It is still unclear where the two got in. After stopping, another vehicle coming from behind with more robbers got into the bus and started robbing everybody,” he said.