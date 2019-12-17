Eskom says lights will stay on today

No load-shedding is expected on Tuesday and the probability of enforced power cuts is low for the week.

In a statement, Eskom said it would continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity over this period, if required.

“We however remind customers that as the system continues to remain vulnerable, load-shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change on the system.”

It appealed to customers to use electricity sparingly.

The electricity utility was able to keep the lights on at the weekend, which it attributed to lower demand for electricity, combined with the reduction in “unplanned breakdowns”.