Man on the run after allegedly killing his son
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 33-year-old man who allegedly killed his 6-year-old son in a village outside Seshego.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 33-year-old man was alone at home with the boy while the mother was in Pretoria.
He said there had allegedly been a heated telephonic argument between the parents.
Mojapelo said the man allegedly killed the boy with a sharp object and fled the scene.
Relatives discovered the young boy’s body with a suicide note in the bedroom.
The incident happened on Sunday.
A case of murder has been opened.
Police have urged Norman Semenya to report to the nearest police station.