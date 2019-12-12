Teenager killed while 'playing with gun'

A teenager was fatally shot while allegedly playing with a gun inside a house in Bondage Street, Bethelsdorp.

Jadin Daniels, 16, was shot in the face and died inside the house at about 10am on Wednesday.

By 11am, police had arrested Daniels’s friend, 19, who was at the house at the time.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said allegations were that the two teenagers were playing with a gun inside the house when it went off.

“The deceased was shot in the face. He died at the scene,” she said.

“The 19-year-old, however, ran away. The firearm was not found at the scene.”

Naidu said efforts were still under way to locate the firearm.

“At this stage, it is unclear who the firearm belongs to or where it came from.”

The youth has been detained and is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Friday.