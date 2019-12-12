Margate lashed by nearly 150mm of rain in 24 hours

Nearly 150mm of rain fell in the popular KwaZulu-Natal holiday town of Margate in the past 24 hours.

According to weather service Saws, Durban received 71mm of rain in the same period.

KZN has been lashed by steady, heavy rain over the past two days, caused by an upper air trough.

“We are still expecting a 50% chance of rain and thunder showers in the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and we have a warning of localised flooding due to heavy rain along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal for today,” said forecaster Tokelo Chiloane.

The service is expecting the situation to improve on Friday.

“There is still going to be some rain, but not as heavy as today. We have an upper air trough that was passing through the country, which has brought the heavy rain.

“It is causing quite a bit of rain in the eastern part of the country. Maputo in Mozambique is also experiencing heavy rain. However, the system is now moving out of the country towards the ocean,” said Chiloane.