Gender-based violence haunts Graça as she takes her leave of UCT

She said students had inspired her with their courage, enthusiasm and their vision to drive transformation. “I know many come to university with life stories of difficulty and struggle, which makes their achievements all the more commendable.”

Machel paid tribute to the four vice-chancellors she worked with over 20 years — Mamphela Ramphele, Njabulo Ndebele, Max Price and Mamokgethi Phakeng — saying they shared a deep commitment to the growth of UCT as a research-based institution of teaching and learning.

“I am proud that the manifestation of the kind of transformation we are seeking is visible as I confidently leave UCT in the capable hands of two highly qualified, extraordinarily dynamic young African women,” she said.

“With my successor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng at the helm of UCT, I have no doubt we will soar to new heights.”