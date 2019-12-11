Christmas sorrow for passengers stranded by William Nicol bus fire

Wedding clothes, toys, groceries and other valuable belongings — all gone within seconds.

Stranded passengers of a bus which caught fire on the N1 north near William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg early on Wednesday morning watched as firefighters removed their damaged luggage from the vehicle's burnt trailer.

The passengers and crew managed to escape through the windows just as the bus became engulfed in flames, said emergency services. With traffic heavily backed up on the major highway, passengers were sitting on the side of the road.

Some were barefoot, with bandages around their legs, hiding scars that nearly claimed their lives.

A passenger, Albert Maphosa, said they heard a “very loud sound” and thought that a tyre had burst.

“The driver tried his best to make the bus stop. We broke the windows and got out from there,” Maphosa said.

On the bus were pregnant women, small children and elderly people, en route from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

“When we were outside, we realised that the bus was burning. We tried our best to rescue the people through windows.

“We lost all of our belongings, everything is gone.”

The fire was extinguished by emergency services. A few 9kg gas canisters stood a few metres from the bus. The road was littered with shoes, socks and toys.

As emergency services removed the passengers' half-burnt bags from the trailer, bottles of cooking oil, small bottles of Coca-Cola and some scorched shorts fell out.

For Marieta Kariwa, it was a sad sight: two years of savings destroyed in seconds.

Kariwa works in Cape Town and was making her way back home to Zimbabwe to visit her three children for Christmas. In addition to money for basics, she had been saving to buy them Christmas clothes and toys.