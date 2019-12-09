Hard road ahead to clean up cricket mess

Each and every board member of Cricket SA (CSA) should hang their heads in shame. The crisis that has unravelled in CSA did not begin last week — the body has been limping from one crisis to another for months, while board members sat back and watched.



It is thus incomprehensible that with the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe, the board has not been dissolved for its complicity in the downfall of cricket in our country...

