Husband dies trapped in car swept off bridge by floods in Gauteng

The body of a man who was trapped in his car when it was swept away by flood waters near Hartbeespoort Dam has been recovered.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to reports of a vehicle being washed off a low-lying bridge on a tributary of the Crocodile River in Welgegund on the Glen Afriq Estate on Sunday evening.

“The passenger vehicle carrying a local husband and wife returning to their home at the time was swept off the bridge while the vehicle was crossing the bridge during flash floods,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.